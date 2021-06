Why is it that in such a saturated information environment, we, as a country, can’t seem to all agree on simple facts, notably about the climate crisis?. This lack of acceptance of science has always been a problem, of course, but much more so now, and the answer includes some level of misinformation and disinformation that seems to gain traction in some circles, but also a seemingly willful resistance to anything that doesn’t fit a preconceived world view. It seems to me to be a measure or definition of a fair mind that it be open to new information and adjusting one’s opinions accordingly.