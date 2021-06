At least five senior sales and trading professionals have recently left Credit Suisse in Hong Kong and Singapore, according to a source with knowledge of the moves. The Swiss firm has suffered a raft of defections globally following its $4.7bn hit from the Archegos Capital Management debacle and uncertainty about future bonuses. Business Insider estimates have totalled 50 people in the past few months. It is unclear, however, whether the Asian exits are directly related to Archegos.