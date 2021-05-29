Chelsea Hold Talks With AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma - Goalkeeper to Leave on Free Transfer This Summer

Chelsea are continuing talks with Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma over a possible free transfer at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has failed to agree a contract renewal with the Serie A giants, who grew tired of his recurring snubs, and his departure in the summer has been confirmed by Milan technical director Paulo Maldini.

According to 90min, the Blues are targeting a move for the Italy international, who is also being monitored by the likes of PSG and Juventus, with the latter's interest in the goalkeeper causing concern among the Chelsea hierarchy.

(Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Juventus have been pushing for a free transfer for the Milan academy graduate and while it has been claimed that Donnarumma would prefer to stay in his home country, he is fascinated by the possibility of playing in the Premier League.

Chelsea's interest in signing Donnarumma, who is also being monitored by Barcelona, dates back to 2020, when they initially held talks regarding a possible switch to Stamford Bridge with his agent Mino Raiola.

The west Londoners are reportedly happy with current first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 29, but the board are tempted by the prospect of securing a move for Donnarumma, who could be the Premier League giants' long term solution in goal as they plan a major squad overhaul this summer.

(Photo by Spada/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Given his age and longevity, Donnarumma could prove to an invaluable asset for Thomas Tuchel's side in the coming years, while Mendy is currently in the prime of his career.

Chelsea need to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga in a bid to free up funds and trim their wage bill. While club officials have assured the 26-year-old that they will try and find him a new club before the start of next season, few suitors have been able to match the club's demands for the Spain international so far.

Though they bought him for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper in 2018 [£71 million], the Blues know that they will need to sell the former Athletic Bilbao man for a far lesser amount if they are to part ways with him this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on Twitter | Facebook| Instagram | YouTube