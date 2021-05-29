Are You Experiencing Normal Aging or the Early Signs of Dementia?

Scientists have been studying dementia and its life-altering consequences for a long time. They have said that dementia can take place among people in many diverse forms. It will start occurring in the form of vascular dementia, can gradually turn into frontotemporal dementia, and then takes the form of Alzheimer’s disease. Each form of dementia impacts the brain in a different way. All these diverse forms of dementia cause memory loss, personality change in people. However, each type of dementia has its own signs and symptoms that need to be observed by the caregivers closely. A team of scientists has found that one of these forms of dementia, frontotemporal dementia (FTD) has a distinct symptom that might act as an early indicator of the disease. Experts have said that people who deal with this type of dementia show a noticeable change in their food preference. Such people crave one specific type of food. Dr. Andrew E. Budson, who is a professor of neurology at Boston University School of Medicine and associate director for research at Boston University Alzheimer’s Disease Center, has said that people who are at the risk of FTD particularly crave sweets that can be an early sign for this type of dementia. Such people start having a desire to have sweet foods more often, said the expert. Dr. Andrew E. Budson has said that he has heard the same discussion in a support group, he has attended earlier. The outcomes of the new study have been released in the Journal of the American Medical Association.