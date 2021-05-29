Cancel
Sports

Saturday Sports: Naomi Osaka Skips News Conferences At French Open

 26 days ago

ESPN’s Howard Bryant discusses Naomi Osaka’s decision to boycott news conferences at the upcoming French Open and the “magic” play by Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Howard Bryant
Chicago Cubs#Espn#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Npr
French Open
Sports
Tennisespnpressroom.com

ESPN’s Evert, John McEnroe Preview Wimbledon

Topics: Serena and Federer’s Chances, Djokovic’s Chances at a Golden Slam, Wide Open Women’s Field, How Will Coco Gauff Do, Impact of Fans in the Stands, Dealing with the Media and Social Media. ESPN’s First Ball to Last Ball Live Coverage Begins Monday, June 28. ESPN tennis analysts Chrissie Evert...
Mental HealthSt. Louis American

Naomi Osaka leaves German Open citing mental health issues

Champion tennis phenom Naomi Osaka has been in the headlines after dropping out of the German Open grass court tournament. The move came after her withdrawal from the French Open due to mental health reasons. Berlin WTA organizers told Reuters they received notice that Osaka would not start in Berlin and after speaking with her management they agreed that she needed a break.
TennisPosted by
Yardbarker

French Open organizers defend stance in handling of Naomi Osaka

French Open organizers are defending their "pragmatic" approach in handling Naomi Osaka's media boycott and subsequent withdrawal at Roland Garros. "We did it the right way," French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton said at a news conference on the final day of the tournament, according to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN).
TennisJezebel

Naomi Osaka Doesnt Need Wimbledon, Wimbledon Needs Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka, the number two ranked tennis player in the world, announced on Thursday that she would not be competing in Wimbledon this year. Osaka previously withdrew from the French Open and the Women’s Tennis Associations grass tournament in Berlin which was set to begin next week. ESPN reports that Osaka is withdrawing to “[take] some personal time with friends and family” but that she will be prepared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, should that event ever come to pass.
Tennisthewestsidegazette.com

Serena Williams Quietly Gets Closer To Tennis History Amid Naomi Osaka Fallout At French Open

Serena Williams has quietly been inching closer to making tennis history amid all the drama surrounding Naomi Osaka‘s withdrawal from the French Open. While much of the discussion surrounding the French Open has been about players’ mental health and the mandatory media duties that have played a role in the former for Osaka – and rightfully so — one aspect that has seemingly been overlooked is that winning the tournament would give Williams an equal number of the record 24 Grand Slam victories that’s been held for decades.
Tennistennis365.com

Exclusive – Greg Rusedski on the future of the tennis press after Naomi Osaka’s French Open pull-out

Former British No.1 Greg Rusedski has insisted the media will always have a huge role to play in tennis, as he gave his verdict on the Naomi Osaka story at the French Open. Osaka’s decision to initially refuse to speak to the media and then pull out of the tournament citing long-standing mental health issues sparked a huge debate about how the media needs to modernise to fit into the modern game.
Tennispsychologytoday.com

The Unspoken Message of Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open calls much-needed attention to mental health concerns. We also need to devote attention to how these pervasive and debilitating mental health concerns can be treated. By Liza Zwiebach, Ph.D., on behalf of the Atlanta Behavioral Health Advocates. The past week has brought significant...
Tennisopoyi.com

Treated Naomi Osaka with care and respect, say French Open chiefs

Naomi Osaka had refused to attend mandatory press conference, she was fined $15,00. "I think we really cared for her. We really tried to engage": French Tennis Federation director-general. "We took care of her since she withdrew from the tournament," Amelie Oudea-Castera said. French Open chiefs insisted Sunday that they...
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

French officials defend Naomi Osaka treatment

As the French Open came to a close on Sunday, French tennis officials defended their treatment of Naomi Osaka. Osaka, 23, withdrew after the first round, one day after she was threatened with potential expulsion from the tournament if she continued to boycott post-match press conferences. Osaka announced prior to...
TennisESPN

2021 French Open takeaways: Novak Djokovic closing in on history, Naomi Osaka's stand

Novak Djokovic won his 19th major title and second at Roland Garros following back-to-back comeback wins over Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Barbora Krejcikova proved she wasn't just a doubles specialist with her first major singles title. Of course, she won in doubles too alongside her partner Katerina Siniakova and became the first woman since 2000 to pull off the feat at the tournament.
Tennisblackchronicle.com

2021 French Open takeaways – Novak Djokovic closing in on history, Naomi Osaka’s stand

Novak Djokovic won his 19th major title and second at Roland Garros following back-to-back comeback wins over Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Barbora Krejcikova proved she wasn’t just a doubles specialist with her first major singles title. Of course, she won in doubles too alongside her partner Katerina Siniakova and became the first woman since 2000 to pull off the feat at the tournament.
Tennisoverpassesforamerica.com

Naomi Osaka and the Rights of Professional Athletes

Photograph by Julian Finney / Getty Last month, Naomi Osaka, the second-ranked ladies’s tennis participant in the world, introduced that she wouldn’t communicate to the press throughout the French Open. The referee fined her fifteen thousand {dollars}, and the leaders of the 4 Grand Slam tournaments threatened her with harsher penalties. In response, Osaka dropped out. Her withdrawal has introduced additional consideration to the energy dynamics of skilled sports activities, the place rich league bosses, the media, and followers exert super stress on gamers. Louisa Thomas joins Dorothy Wickenden to debate how athletes are utilizing their fame and visibility to reshape skilled sports activities.
Tennisthebharatexpressnews.com

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon to target Tokyo Olympics | Tennis News

Japanese star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon, her agent confirmed Thursday, weeks after the world number two pulled out of Roland Garros, citing her struggle with depression and anxiety. “Naomi will not be playing at Wimbledon this year,” Osaka agent Stuart Duguid said in an email to TBEN. “She’s making time with her friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to perform in front of her home fans.” On Wednesday, Wimbledon organizers said the 23-year-old quadruple Grand Slam champion is due to compete in the championships, which begin on June 28.
Tennisgolf365.com

Bubba Watson empathises with Naomi Osaka as US Open challenge gathers pace

When Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open tennis tournament at the end of May, any connection with golf’s US Open would have seemed tenuous at best. Yet of all the sports stars asked in the following days about Osaka’s situation, few were better placed to offer an opinion than Bubba Watson, who went into Saturday’s third round at Torrey Pines just two shots off the lead.