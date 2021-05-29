Saturday Sports: Naomi Osaka Skips News Conferences At French Open

Photograph by Julian Finney / Getty Last month, Naomi Osaka, the second-ranked ladies’s tennis participant in the world, introduced that she wouldn’t communicate to the press throughout the French Open. The referee fined her fifteen thousand {dollars}, and the leaders of the 4 Grand Slam tournaments threatened her with harsher penalties. In response, Osaka dropped out. Her withdrawal has introduced additional consideration to the energy dynamics of skilled sports activities, the place rich league bosses, the media, and followers exert super stress on gamers. Louisa Thomas joins Dorothy Wickenden to debate how athletes are utilizing their fame and visibility to reshape skilled sports activities.