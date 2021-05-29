Saturday Sports: Naomi Osaka Skips News Conferences At French Open

Naomi Osaka, the number two ranked tennis player in the world, announced on Thursday that she would not be competing in Wimbledon this year. Osaka previously withdrew from the French Open and the Women’s Tennis Associations grass tournament in Berlin which was set to begin next week. ESPN reports that Osaka is withdrawing to “[take] some personal time with friends and family” but that she will be prepared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, should that event ever come to pass.