Iowa Attorney General Warns Of “Dangerous” New Twist To Grandparent Scam

Iowa Attorney General, Tom Miller, is highlighting a dangerous new twist to an old scam. With the isolation that went hand-in-hand with the COVID-19 pandemic, most elderly Americans spent many, many months separated from loved ones. Scammers have taken this vulnerability and turned it into an advantage, using the so-called “grandparent scam” to pilfer an estimated half a million dollars from older Iowans in the last year. The new twist has authorities concerned as they are not just calling up and claiming to be a grandchild with an emergency and in need of cash sent to them. These callers are now notifying victims that a courier will be showing up at their homes to pick up the money. These couriers have been reported to work in groups and travel a large region, targeting multiple older adults. “We’re concerned that they’ll be back and we urge Iowans to be vigilant—for themselves and for their loved ones,” Miller say. Often times, the individual perpetrating the scam will present themselves as an attorney and tell the victim there is a gag order on the case and they are not allowed to speak to anyone else about it. They can be very convincing, providing personal details of the family member obtained through social media accounts. Tips on how to help protect elderly family members from these scammers include helping them set privacy settings on social media accounts and maintaining these for the rest of the family as well. Have the person receiving the call ask questions a stranger could not possibly answer, and to remain calm, no matter how dire the situation of the grandchild is portrayed to be. Resist the urge to act quickly or to keep secrets. Instead, contact a trusted family member or the grandchild in question. Do not answer your door unless you know and trust the visitor and don’t send money or give out your personal information. Reports on any scam attempts should be filed with local law enforcement and complaints filed with the Federal Trade Commission and the Attorney General’s Office through the contact points included below.