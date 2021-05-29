Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa Attorney General Warns Of “Dangerous” New Twist To Grandparent Scam

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Attorney General, Tom Miller, is highlighting a dangerous new twist to an old scam. With the isolation that went hand-in-hand with the COVID-19 pandemic, most elderly Americans spent many, many months separated from loved ones. Scammers have taken this vulnerability and turned it into an advantage, using the so-called “grandparent scam” to pilfer an estimated half a million dollars from older Iowans in the last year. The new twist has authorities concerned as they are not just calling up and claiming to be a grandchild with an emergency and in need of cash sent to them. These callers are now notifying victims that a courier will be showing up at their homes to pick up the money. These couriers have been reported to work in groups and travel a large region, targeting multiple older adults. “We’re concerned that they’ll be back and we urge Iowans to be vigilant—for themselves and for their loved ones,” Miller say. Often times, the individual perpetrating the scam will present themselves as an attorney and tell the victim there is a gag order on the case and they are not allowed to speak to anyone else about it. They can be very convincing, providing personal details of the family member obtained through social media accounts. Tips on how to help protect elderly family members from these scammers include helping them set privacy settings on social media accounts and maintaining these for the rest of the family as well. Have the person receiving the call ask questions a stranger could not possibly answer, and to remain calm, no matter how dire the situation of the grandchild is portrayed to be. Resist the urge to act quickly or to keep secrets. Instead, contact a trusted family member or the grandchild in question. Do not answer your door unless you know and trust the visitor and don’t send money or give out your personal information. Reports on any scam attempts should be filed with local law enforcement and complaints filed with the Federal Trade Commission and the Attorney General’s Office through the contact points included below.

www.1380kcim.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparent#Attorney General#Americans#Iowans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa StateFox News

Mollie Tibbetts murder: Trial begins for Mexican national charged in killing of Iowa college student

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial for an undocumented immigrant charged with murdering 20-year-old Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. Fairness issues are expected to be a concern in the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a Mexican national who had been working as a farmhand in the rural Poweshiek County area for several years when he allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death while she was out jogging in July, 2018 and hid her body.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.