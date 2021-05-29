Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Boebert Watch: Armed (With a Phone) and Dangerous

By Teague Bohlen
Westword
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentative Lauren Boebert acting like a fidgeting fourteen-year-old during President Joe Biden's first address to Congress. Whoever is leading Representative Lauren Boebert’s communications team might want to take away her phone. Much like her hero Donald Trump, she tends to shoot off her mouth digitally, usually before executing anything pedantically “lib” like forethought, careful study or calm contemplation. No, she hasn’t yet reached “covfefe” depths, but give the gun-totin' Colorado congresswoman some time.

www.westword.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tulsi Gabbard
Person
Jesus
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Congress#German#The U S Army#The Democratic Party#English#Christian#Google#Gop#Machiavellian#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Press: Supreme Court unmasks brain-dead party

In a stunning decision last week, the Supreme Court ripped the mask off the Republican Party. According to the nation’s highest court, the party no longer has anything to offer the American people. Of course, the Supreme Court didn’t say that directly, but that’s the indisputable meaning of their ruling...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Pelosi and Manchin start to play chicken

Speaker NANCY PELOSI made two bits of news this morning at her weekly news conference:. — First, she officially endorsed the idea of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The move allows the speaker to pack the investigation with her allies and keep control over the process, though she didn’t say exactly who would lead the charge. Those details will come later, but House Homeland Security Chairman BENNIE THOMPSON has been making a strong push for this position.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Joe Manchin must oppose Chipman for ATF head 

David Chipman, Joe Biden’s pick for director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, supports measures that would turn tens of thousands of Sen. Joe Manchin’s constituents into felons overnight. For that reason alone, voting to confirm Chipman should be a non-starter for the West Virginia Democrat.
POTUSNew York Post

Partner of Capitol cop who died calls Trump ‘mastermind’ of Jan. 6 riot

The long-time partner of the US Capitol police officer who died following the Jan. 6 insurrection penned an emotional op-ed Wednesday that detailed her grief and her efforts to see a full investigation into the siege. Sandra Garza, who spent 11 years with Officer Brian Sicknick, wrote in the opinion...
Michigan StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump calls Michigan GOP-backed 2020 election investigation that confirmed Biden’s win a ‘cover up’

Former President Donald Trump labeled the Michigan state Senate’s election investigation that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory a “cover up" Thursday. Trump, who acknowledged Monday that he hasn’t conceded the November race, ridiculed the state Senate Oversight Committee's investigation, the results of which were announced a day before. He called...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Was 'Mastermind' of January 6 Attack, Brian Sicknick's Partner Says

The partner of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died following the January 6 riots, has accused Donald Trump of being the "mastermind of that horrible attack." In an opinion piece for CNN, Sandra Garza also condemned the GOP lawmakers who have downplayed the storming of the Capitol, as well as the Senate Republicans who voted against a bill to set up an independent inquiry into January 6.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

'She would have never gone!': Trump claims he forced Harris to visit border

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted Vice President Kamala Harris's just-announced trip to the southern border while taking credit for it at the same time. "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created — a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," Trump wrote. "Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history."
Law EnforcementPosted by
News Talk 1490

Ahead Of Derek Chauvin’s Sentencing, Prison Experts Predict Ex-Cop Will Be Killed Behind Bars

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Derek Chauvin on Friday will learn how long a judge sentences him to prison, but corrections experts say the real moment of truth for the ex-cop convicted of murdering George Floyd by brutally kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes will likely come behind bars when his fellow inmates “kill him.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill

In a move that caught even supportive lawmakers by surprise, the Ohio House on Thursday quickly amended a sweeping, anti-vaccination provision into an unrelated piece of legislation and passed it. The legislation prohibits a public or private entity from: The House passed the legislation after more than 600,000 Americans — including more than 20,000 Ohioans […] The post Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Galveston, TXWatertown Daily Times

Democrats need a day of atonement

With the creation of June 19th (“Juneteenth”) as a federal holiday, Democrats have one more claim to be the party of civil rights and equal opportunity for African Americans, though most Republicans also voted for the holiday. From Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 to the mid-20th century, members of...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.