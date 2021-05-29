Boebert Watch: Armed (With a Phone) and Dangerous

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted Vice President Kamala Harris's just-announced trip to the southern border while taking credit for it at the same time. "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created — a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," Trump wrote. "Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history."