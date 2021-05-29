Boebert Watch: Armed (With a Phone) and Dangerous
Representative Lauren Boebert acting like a fidgeting fourteen-year-old during President Joe Biden's first address to Congress. Whoever is leading Representative Lauren Boebert’s communications team might want to take away her phone. Much like her hero Donald Trump, she tends to shoot off her mouth digitally, usually before executing anything pedantically “lib” like forethought, careful study or calm contemplation. No, she hasn’t yet reached “covfefe” depths, but give the gun-totin' Colorado congresswoman some time.www.westword.com