These books take readers down frightening roads
“I like a little danger. Tame danger, controlled by me.” -- Ross Macdonald. I don’t actively seek out books that are dark, but every so often they find me. The ones I’m featuring here are not for the faint-hearted. They are frightening and violent. I picked them up, slipped inside, and suddenly became immersed in danger. Once onboard these roller-coaster books, I hung on for the ride and kept reading. These gifted writers conjure truth in all its visages, beautiful and repulsive.www.examiner-enterprise.com