Tenants urged to apply for rental assistance, proof of which they can show to landlords for a 60-day respite.Oregon tenants are urged to apply for state rental assistance at the same time the federal government has extended for 30 days a national moratorium on residential evictions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday, June 24, it would extend the moratorium from June 30 to July 31. But the agency also said it anticipates this will be the final extension of a moratorium that was imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Tenants must complete a CDC form known as an...