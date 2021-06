The Red Sox won a wild finish to their series with the Astros. For the second time this season, the Boston Red Sox won the finale of their series with the Houston Astros to avoid a sweep. Setting the trend of winning the final game in the series may bode well if these teams meet in the playoffs but dropping five out of seven games to one of the top American League contenders is hardly ideal. The Red Sox must be pleased to know they are done with the Astros for a while.