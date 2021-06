Nowadays, anything can be purchased online and delivered straight to your door, including new homes—minus the delivery part. It’s the most recent innovation resulting from an increase in demand for virtual homebuying tools. Builders Taylor Morrison and PulteGroup recently rolled out pilot programs that allows buyers to choose, design, finance, and put their new home right into their shopping carts. Taylor Morrison CEO Sheryl Palmer says other industries have welcomed e-commerce, and now it’s the home building industry’s time. Although not every buyer will choose to go this route, it’s a solid option to offer to those who want to, Palmer told CNBC.