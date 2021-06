Absolute Radio has announced the launch of pop-up radio station Absolute Radio Noel. Bit early for Christmas songs, isn’t it? Yeah, it is. And get this: Not only is it launching tomorrow, but it’s only going to be on air for one week! Absolute madness. Or indeed, it would be if this was a Christmas radio station. In fact, it is a definitely not bizarre station that will exclusively play songs by the recording artist Noel Gallagher.