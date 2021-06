The raging debate over voting “reforms” is less a clash of ideas than a power struggle. It could be chalked up to more of what we have seen for several decades. But it is far more serious than that. Recently, hundreds of academics from several disciplines warned that we are on a path to destruction of our democracy. While we don’t have to accept that conclusion, we certainly ought to seriously consider it. The “reformers” claim they seek to restore public faith in our voting system. To that end, they have taken aim at voter fraud. Any serious assessment of problems with our voting systems puts fraud near the bottom of the list. The lack of trust seems to be located in a vocal minority and their political representatives – all of whom have yet to present any evidence of systemic fraud.