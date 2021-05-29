Cancel
LIVE UPDATES: ECU vs. UCF - AAC Semifinals

By Stephen Igoe
Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: ECU defeated UCF 5-2 in the first game of the day, forcing a win-or-go-home semifinals match for this evening (first pitch at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET). Since losing to Memphis in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday, the Pirates have staved off elimination twice with a pair of wins over Cincinnati (13-9) and Memphis (12-0) to stay alive in the double-elimination bracket. But Saturday will bring a tall task to Cliff Godwin's baseball team. The Pirates will have to defeat UCF twice in the same day to make Sunday's championship game against the victor of the other side of the bracket between USF and Tulane.

