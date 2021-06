Rob Edwards, the screenwriter behind “The Princess and the Frog” and “Treasure Planet,” is making his directorial debut with “Sneaks.”. “Sneaks” follows the adventure of Ty, a misguided, one-of-a-kind, designer sneaker who doesn’t know life outside the comforts of his velvet-lined shoe box. After his sister is stolen by a shady collector, Ty must venture into NYC to find and rescue her. In his adventure, Ty meets a rag-tag group of footwear friends from all walks of life who help him find the courage to step outside of his shoe box and find his “sole-mate.”