Eric Hamer Advances to NCAA Championships in 10,000 Meters

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Everybody knows, when you fall, you get back up, but for Eric Hamer you also still qualify for the NCAA Championships. In the most inopportune time – 3,000 meters to go in the 10,000-meter NCAA West Prelim semifinal – Hamer, cruising in seventh place, got pushed down in close quarters by another runner and dropped to 17th. Anything but a quick recovery might have spelled the end of the graduate student's collegiate career [aside from Friday's 5K]. However, it was a swift back on the feet and a stalwart push to make up the lost ground, which he did like clockwork to finish eighth and within the top-12 qualifying cut off for Nationals.