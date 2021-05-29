Cancel
Muscatine, IA

Muscatine Art Center receives grant to restore Japanese Garden

By Submitted
voiceofmuscatine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Muscatine Art Center, a department of the City of Muscatine, has received a $122,402 grant to restore the historic 1929 Japanese Garden installed by Laura Musser McColm. The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced the funding award as one of five historic preservation projects receiving a combined total of $600,000 in grant awards. The other funded projects will take place in or near Creston, Decorah, Elkader, and Keokuk.

voiceofmuscatine.com
