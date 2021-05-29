Tigers’ Fight Not Enough to Overcome Dukes in Game 1 of Super Regionals
In typical Missouri fashion, Tiger fans on hand at Mizzou Softball Stadium the past two weekends have been treated to temps hotter than hell one weekend to need-a-fleece-and-gloves the next. On Friday evening, the 2,632 in attendance - a new stadium record - braved the elements to do one thing— watch the Missouri Tigers take on the JMU Dukes in Game One of the Super Regionals. It… did not go as we had all hoped, but man… what.a.game.www.chatsports.com