Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tigers’ Fight Not Enough to Overcome Dukes in Game 1 of Super Regionals

By Rock M Nation
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn typical Missouri fashion, Tiger fans on hand at Mizzou Softball Stadium the past two weekends have been treated to temps hotter than hell one weekend to need-a-fleece-and-gloves the next. On Friday evening, the 2,632 in attendance - a new stadium record - braved the elements to do one thing— watch the Missouri Tigers take on the JMU Dukes in Game One of the Super Regionals. It… did not go as we had all hoped, but man… what.a.game.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger#Missouri Tigers#Game One#Complete Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
University of Missouri
News Break
Sports
Related
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Flying Tigers lose 3rd straight game

A no-hitter through seven innings was not enough for the Lakeland Flying Tigers as they lost 4-1 to the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday in Low-A Southeast action on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. With the Flying TIgers lead 1-0 heading into the eighth inning, reliever Austin Bergner walked the...
Knoxville, TNutsports.com

PREVIEW: #2 Vols & #14 Tigers Set for Super Regional Showdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 2 Tennessee opens its Super Regional series against fellow SEC foe No. 14 LSU at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The third-seeded Volunteers are hosting a Super Regional for the first time in program history and will be making just the third Super Regional appearance since the tournament moved to its current format.
MLBnumberfire.com

Nomar Mazara not in Tigers' lineup Monday night

Detroit Tigers right fielder Nomar Mazara is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle Mariners. Robbie Grossman will roll over to right field and Eric Haase will shift out to left while Jake Rogers makes a start at catcher. Mazara appears to be getting a routine night off against a left-hander. Rogers will bat ninth.
Columbia, MOMarietta Daily Journal

Mizzou softball team earns No. 8 seed in NCAA tourney, will host regional

May 17—COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri softball team not only will host an NCAA regional this week but the Tigers earned a national seed in the 64-team bracket, checking in at No. 8 overall. That means Mizzou (38-15) also will host the super regional round should it advance past this week's double-elimination regional.
Ethel, MSbreezynews.com

Ethel Tigers eliminated from baseball playoffs

The Ethel Tigers baseball team saw its season come to an end over the weekend. The team was defeated twice by Resurrection Catholic in the 3rd round of the state playoffs. Game one saw the Tigers make the long trip to Pascagoula. The Eagles won that game 6-4. Game two...
Soccerraccoonvalleyradio.com

Soccer Tiger Girls Pick Up Two Wins Over Weekend

ADM Tigers girls soccer was busy over the weekend, as they competed in two games on Saturday looking for wins. The Tigers were able to pick up a pair of them, as they were able to beat Regina Catholic 4-2, and Benton by the score of 4-0. The wins over the weekend were able to bump the Tigers record up to 10-4 this season.
Baseballchatsports.com

Weekend Review: Tigers Take Do or Die Series From Aggies

It wasn’t by any means pretty. If you would have told me Auburn would commit 4 errors over the weekend, I wouldn’t have liked the Tigers chances against an equally good defensive team in Texas A&M. However, the Aggies committed 6 of their own over the weekend and without question cost themselves the Sunday game, giving up only three earned runs on the day. Luckily for Auburn, they count all the runs and Auburn walked out of Plainsman Park with the happy smiles on their faces. On the whole, it was frustrating at times, it was rewarding at times but in the end, it was successful.
MLBwkzo.com

Tigers lose two of three at home to Cubs, now head head west for six games

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth as the Chicago Cubs beat the Detroit Tigers 5-1 Sunday afternoon. Hendricks finished with one run allowed on eight hits while striking out eight over eight-plus innings. Ian Happ was 3-for-4 with a homer and a pair of RBI in the win, Chicago’s second in three games.
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Recap: LSU crushes Alabama in Game 3 for series win, 13-5

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard earned his fifth win in five decisions Sunday, and centerfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo homered twice to lead LSU to a 13-5 win over Alabama in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU, which clinched an SEC series victory over the Crimson Tide, is...
Columbia, MOozarkradionews.com

Mizzou Softball to Host Regional for First Time Since 2016

COLUMBIA, Mo. – For the first time since 2016 and the 11th time overall, Mizzou Softball is hosting an NCAA Regional in Columbia. Coach Larissa Anderson‘s Tigers, 38-15 overall and 15-9 in the Southeastern Conference, received the 8th overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament when pairings were announced Sunday evening.
Trenton, FLGainesville.com

Trenton softball team poised for another state title run

After having its season taken away from them last year, Trenton has been on a mission to get back to the softball Class 1A final four and defend its state title. The top-ranked Tigers (18-1), who won the 2019 with a 7-3 decision over Sneads, were not given the opportunity to win back-to-back titles in 2020 despite a 10-0 start, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus the goal of getting back to the state semifinals and repeating became the target again.
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn defeats Aggies 8-5 for series win

Joseph Gonzalez (45) pitching for Auburn against Texas A&M on May 16, 2021. Auburn ended its final home SEC series with a series win over Texas A&M as the Tigers defeated the Aggies 8-5 Sunday at Plainsman Park. With the win, Auburn improved to 22-25 overall and is 8-19 in...
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Mariners (21-20) vs. Tigers (14-26)

After Thursday’s much hyped debut of Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert was spoiled by a Zach Plesac no-hit bid, the Mariners settled in and won the remaining three games of their series against Cleveland. This upcoming series against the Tigers is the calm before the storm — the Mariners are scheduled to play 30 games in 31 days from May 21 through June 20. With all the injury issues that have cropped up recently, the team’s depth will be seriously challenged during this stretch. Luckly, they’ve got a cakewalk series against the Tigers to start the week. What could go wrong?
Liberty Center, OHswantonenterprise.com

Vikings outlast LC for softball sectional title

LIBERTY CENTER — Did your mama ever tell you that if you play with fire that you’re gonna get burned?. All day long Liberty Center pitched around Evergreen’s dangerous freshman slugger Macy Chamberlin, and three times the move backfired, the last when Jocelyn Schuster hammered a two-strike, two-out, two-run double in the top of the 13th inning as the Vikings finally subdued the Tigers, 7-5, to win a Division III softball sectional title Friday.