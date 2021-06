Red Sox are preparing for their biggest series of the season thus far. After dropping an agonizing series finale against the Los Angeles Angels at the hands of the terrific Shohei Ohtani, the gap at the top of the American League East narrows slightly. After taking the first two games of this weekend’s series, the Boston Red Sox remain on top of the division by 1.5 games. However, Toronto has played three fewer games than Boston, meaning that could all change this week as the Sox face the Blue Jays in Dunedin.