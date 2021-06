Cody Vail urged his fellow classmates to take the Stanwood-Camano community spirit with them wherever they may go. “The idea of going to a place without a community that I know around me is so puzzling,” Vail said in his graduation ceremony speech at Stanwood High School. “Growing up, I pretty always much knew that there was always someone near me that would always be there for me. That was this amazing community. … It always makes you feel like you’re part of something bigger than yourself.