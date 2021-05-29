CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Possible Huge Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For The Usos

ringsidenews.com
 2021-05-29

Cover picture for the articleWWE booked a couple of big matches for next week’s SmackDown. They could be sitting up for major competition against the NBA Playoffs. A SmackDown Tag Team Title match could steal the show. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed...

www.ringsidenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Former Wrestling Star Arrested Earlier This Week

It’s an unfortunate mistake. Wrestlers are a unique group of people as they are TV stars who are supposed to make you believe that they are larger than life characters who are being their real selves. That is one heck of a trick to pull off, but ultimately they are still people once the cameras stop rolling. That means they are going to make mistakes, which was the case with a former wrestling star.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Loses Title Belt

They say that anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and you never know when a WWE title holder might lose their championship belt. One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to announce that she lost her travel suitcase, which included her gear and her title belt, when she posted the following:
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Crown Jewel live results: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE returns to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday for Crown Jewel: the company's first event in the country since early 2020. Roman Reigns will defend the Universal title against Brock Lesnar. Their story revolves around the role of Paul Heyman. While Heyman insists that he no longer has ties to Lesnar, Lesnar’s own statements saying otherwise has Reigns questioning Heyman’s loyalty.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Currently Out Of Action With Medical Issue

That’s never good. Injuries can take any wrestler out of the ring at any given time. Some of them are much worse than others but what matters the most is that someone is not going to be able to get into the ring for a while. No one is immune to this and unfortunately it seems that another current WWE star is missing in action at the moment due to some kind of issue.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Uso
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Rey Mysterio
wrestlinginc.com

News On Drew McIntyre Getting Busted Open During RAW

Last night’s WWE RAW main event saw Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Big E team up to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The bout ended after McIntyre and Big E were counted out following a brawl between the partners at ringside. McIntyre was busted open above his eye...
WWE
CinemaBlend

WWE’s Paul Heyman Makes Big Announcement Ahead Of Roman Reigns And Brock Lesnar’s Match At Crown Jewel

One of the WWE’s biggest matches of the year is just around the turnbuckle, as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to go head-to-head for the Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The match already had high stakes, but they just grew a bit bigger with an exciting announcement advocate Paul Heyman made just days before the match.
WWE
ComicBook

Latest Update on WWE's Plans for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship Reign

Roman Reigns will put his WWE Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Oct. 21. But if recent reports are to be believed this won't be the last time these two collide in the near future, nor is Reigns in any danger of his 400+ day reign as champion ending anytime soon. The first report, via the Wrestling Observer, states that WWE intends on letting the feud continue past their latest encounter in Saudi Arabia. The outlet has previously mentioned that Lesnar/Reigns could once again be the main event of WrestleMania if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is unable to compete.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Spoiler#Combat#Wrestling Observer Radio#Smackdown Tag Team Title#Usos#Rey Dominik Mysterio
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton’s Post-Retirement Plans Revealed

Randy Orton is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world as he has competed inside the squared circle for almost two decades. He has earned the respect of fans and fellow WWE Superstars and is viewed as a proper locker room leader. His father also has an idea about Randy’s post-retirement plans.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt’s Post WWE Name Revealed

Bray Wyatt was one of the most captivating performers in WWE during and even before the pandemic. After WWE released Wyatt from his contract in July, the wrestler immediately began plans for life post-McMahon. Bray took to social media with a series of cryptic tweets that fans everywhere have been...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Crown Jewel Results – Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns, Tournament Winners, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. – The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens up with a shot of fans entering the Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the Crown Jewel Kickoff. She is live from the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT with Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg. They announce that Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will now be a No DQ match, and the No Holds Barred match between Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will also be Falls Count Anywhere. The panel goes over the rest of the card and we get a preview and discussion for the WWE Title match.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
Wrestling World

New details on Goldberg's WWE future

On 27th September, the latest episode of Monday Night Raw was staged. It was the first episode after Extreme Rules' Pay Per View. Bobby Lashley challenged (in two segments) the WWE Champion Big E but failed to win the title again with the New Day member who legitimized his success.
WWE
firstsportz.com

“I messaged Conor McGregor – Hey I’m robbing one of your lines,” reveals Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch made her surprise return at WWE Summerslam 2021. She received a massive pop from the live crowd in Las Vegas. But the fact that The Man had turned Heel was even more surprising than her return itself! The first thing she did as a Heel was to challenge one of the biggest babyfaces in the company currently, Bianca Belair, for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Changes Keith Lee’s Name Once Again On RAW

Keith Lee went through quite a few changes since his WWE main roster debut. They switched up his music, move set, and ring gear. Now he has a totally different name. WWE gave Keith Lee a new nickname in recent memory. He was Keith “Bearcat” Lee for a while. Now his first name is gone.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Lacey Evans Issues Warning To WWE Roster After Giving Birth

Lacey Evans just celebrated the birth of her second child this week, but she’s already gearing up for her comeback. Evans was set for a RAW Women’s Title run prior to her forced hiatus from the ring. Baby #2 is here and just fine. Now Evans is issuing a warning to everyone who will be waiting for her to come back.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE King Of The Ring And Queen’s Crown Updated Brackets, RAW Tournament Matches

The blue brand semi-finals are now set for WWE’s 2021 King of the Ring Tournament and inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament. As noted earlier, tonight’s SmackDown season premiere saw Sami Zayn defeat Rey Mysterio in a first round KOTR match. In an update, Finn Balor later defeated Cesaro in the other blue brand first round match.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Xavier Woods Gets Emotional Over Winning The King Of The Ring Tournament (Video)

Xavier Woods is your new King of the Ring. Following his big win over Finn Balor at Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, Xavier Woods took part in a backstage interview and commented on his win. He said,. “I haven’t been nervous in years because I’ve been doing this for...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy