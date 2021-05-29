UMMS Donates $4.6 Million Worth of Lifesaving COVID-19 Equipment and Supplies to Southeast Asia
The University of Maryland Medical System is donating more than 200 pallets of lifesaving COVID-19 equipment and supplies valued at more than $4.6 million to countries in Southeast Asia, including India and Sri Lanka, where the current pandemic conditions are much worse than in the United States. The items being donated, all of which was purchased by UMMS during the 13-hospital System’s COVID response, includes ventilators, masks, gloves, gowns, sanitizer, CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators and stethoscopes.talbotspy.org