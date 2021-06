Thomas Meunier scored one goal and assisted another as Belgium began their Euro 2020 campaign with a straight-forward 3-0 win over Russia. Belgium took to the pitch in St. Petersburg on Saturday evening to kick-start their Euro 2020 campaign away to Russia. Considered to be one of the heavy favourites to win the tournament, Roberto Martinez’ side did not take long to show their world-class quality. It was Romelu Lukaku who opened the scoring in the tenth minute after taking advantage of some poor defending from Russia.