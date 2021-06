Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with the anticipated match between The Usos and Tag Team Champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and there was a lot on the line. Not only were the titles up for grabs, but The Usos' ongoing conflict with Roman Reigns would also be affected by their win or loss, and Reigns made that clear before the match. He asked Jimmy to acknowledge him but Jimmy did not, saying that's what he already did when Reigns tried to hurt his brother. Reigns said he understood calling your shot, as he does that, but he backs it up and told Jimmy they needed to back it up too.