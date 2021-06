Considering WWE 2K Games always aimed to make bigger rosters every year it's fair to assume we might get it once again. We already have 6 confirmed superstars, not all might be playable like Booker T or Ric Flair, but it is more likely they will be. I have divided this list into various sections with a current roster that is most likely to make the cut, some less likely superstars from NXT and NXT UK, and the list of superstars that could possibly be scanned in the past and might just make the game, but the chances are slim. Here are our WWE 2K22 Roster Predictions.