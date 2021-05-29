NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering the adoption of a proposed Local Law No. 4 for the year 2021, entitled "A Local Law Adopting a Pilot Youth Deer Hunting Program". The purpose of the Local Law is to authorize the expansion of youth hunting and allow licensed hunters ages 12 or 13 to hunt deer with a crossbow, rifle, shotgun or muzzle-loading firearm when accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or mentor.