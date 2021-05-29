Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The number of ticks are increasing — and so are the diseases they carry

Linn County Leader
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith warmer weather and more activities outdoors and in nature, there's an ever-present danger around that experts say is becoming more plentiful. Ticks can cause at least 15 illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 50,865 documented cases of tick-borne diseases in the United States in 2019, an increase from 22,527 cases in 2004.

www.linncountyleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Cdc#Disease#Weather#American#A T Still University#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencewaer.org

Increase In CNY Tick Population Brings Greater Threat Of Disease

Central New York has seen a rise in the tick population and a subsequent increase in the threat of diseases they carry. Due to climate change more areas have become hospitable for ticks to thrive. Professor Brian Leydet studies disease ecology at SUNY ESF. He says tick-borne diseases need to be taken seriously so that they can be avoided.
Agricultureknoxfocus.com

Eco-epidemiology of tick-borne diseases in the Southeast at virtual program Thursday, June 24

Anyone who spends time outdoors in warm weather needs to be aware of diseases that can be transmitted by ticks. According to the CDC, tick-borne illnesses doubled in the U.S. between 2014 and 2016. Because ticks are so small, people might not even notice when they’ve been bitten by one. Sponsored by the UT Arboretum Society and the Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning, Dr. Richard Gerhold will discuss the eco-epidemiology of tick-borne diseases in a Zoom presentation on Thursday, June 24th at 7:00 p.m.
Marin County, CAPoint Reyes Light

Marin ticks carry more disease than thought

Disease-carrying ticks are much more widespread in Marin than scientists once thought. In hotspots like the Bolinas Lagoon, roughly one third of ticks may carry human pathogens. Ticks are commonly associated with woodlands, and scientists have mainly studied Lyme disease rather than other tick-borne illnesses. But a recent study took...
Oklahoma StateMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Tick talk: Time for parasite prevention, OSU experts say

STILLWATER – Oklahomans are noticing they’re inadvertently bringing home tiny, uninvited hitchhikers this summer, Oklahoma State University experts said. Those guests are insatiable, and their numbers are peaking. “In Oklahoma, activity by the Lone Star tick usually peaks in May, but with all the rain we’ve had it slowed them...
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Study Suggests COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Will Be Needed

Last Updated: June 23, 2021. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- One dose of a two-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is enough to protect previously infected people, but it's likely they and everyone with two doses will still require booster shots at a later date, a new study suggests. That's...
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Warns Of Tick Bites, Lyme Disease

OSWEGO COUNTY – Incidence of Lyme disease and percentage of infected ticks in Oswego County have increased drastically over the past few years, according to the county health department. As the temperature warms and people are spending more time in outdoor activities, the Oswego County Health Department would like to...
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Another Pollen Misery: It Might Help Transmit COVID-19

Last Updated: June 23, 2021. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pollen is tough enough for allergy sufferers, but a new study suggests it also helps spread the new coronavirus and other airborne germs. Researchers had noticed a connection between COVID-19 infection rates and pollen concentrations on the National...
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
ScienceCNET

Why ticks are on the rise this year and how to protect yourself from Lyme disease

Lyme disease can be hard to diagnose, but it has the potential to cause lasting health effects -- and it's a growing problem in the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is an illness caused by bacteria transmitted to humans through the bites of certain species of ticks, including deer ticks or "black-legged" ticks in the US (Ixodes scapularis).
New Haven, CTPosted by
Audacy

Sen Blumenthal Calls for Increased Funding to Fight Ticks

(New Haven, Conn. WTIC)-To fight what entomologists are calling an emerging health issue, U. S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) wants the Center for Disease Control budget increased by $50-million to fight the tick population, controlling Lyme and other diseases. He also wants Defense Department funding increased by $12-million to protect members of the military.
Connecticut Statetheridgefieldpress.com

A tick-borne disease is on the rise in CT. It can be dangerous and you might not have heard of it.

Not as well known as Lyme disease but more dangerous, babesiosis — carried by the same tick as Lyme — has been increasing in Connecticut in the last decade. Babesiosis is caused by a microscopic parasite, Babesia microti, not by a bacterium, as Lyme disease is. But someone bitten by a blacklegged, or deer, tick can get both diseases, which may be why someone treated for Lyme may continue to feel ill, according to Dr. Peter Krause, a specialist in vector-borne diseases at the Yale School of Public Health.