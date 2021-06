THE annual June Horse Fair has been held in Derry’s Brandywell for well over a century, but due to COVID-19 it will now be cancelled for just the second time in its history. Traditionally, the fair is held on June 17 and has been run by local equestrian enthusiasts over many generations. The fair managed to survive war, depression and was a very rare example of continuing cross-community and cross-border relations during the darkest days of the troubles. The event has remained untouched for decades – keeping the traditional Irish Horse Fair alive in the North West.