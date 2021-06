The weeklong 888poker XL Spring Series wrapped up on Sunday with the $250 buy-in Main Event showcasing both the highs and lows of the 25-event schedule. Russia’s Denis ‘_DENGER_’ Kuznetsov earned a career-best $69,050 payday by beating out 1,653 other entries to take down the Main Event. The tournament needed 2,127 total entries for 888poker to avoid an overlay but fell 474 runners total short to create a $111,310 overlay and was one of 10 events to miss the posted guarantee. Runner-up ‘KiddPT’ had to settle for a $50,400 score while third-place finisher ‘FLRAP’ walked away with $37,050.