Now & Then Marketplace Grand Opening

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Opening of a marketplace and community space May 29th on Castor Ave right across from Target & Home Depot! The long vacant lot is being transformed into a space for local artists, artisans, and resellers to vend their goods as well as food trucks to sell tasty treats. Folks...

Food Trucks#Beer Garden#Dog Park#Target Home Depot#Now Then
Retail
Economy
Henderson, TXthehendersonnews.com

Dollar Tree now open

Dollar Tree officially opened its doors at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the old Stage building at the Henderson Plaza Shopping Center. The store will be open 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. On Sunday, the store will be open 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. Dollar Tree...
Canton, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Women’s boutique store expected to open at Canton Marketplace Friday

An Alpharetta-based retail chain is expected to expand its reach to Canton Marketplace starting Friday, bringing a range of designer women’s apparel and jewelry to the area. Society Boutique, 1810 Cumming Highway Suite 715 in Canton, will offer a variety of clothes, jewelry, home accessories, and candles from several designer brands such as Chaser, Show Me your Mumu, By Together, Vintage Havana, Ragged Denim, Barok Paris, Driftwood, Bilini, Venti 6, Chasing Cherubs, and Blo Vintage.
Prescott Valley, AZSignalsAZ

Popeyes Chicken Grand Opening

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Prescott Valley announced recently they will be opening the doors of the new location on June 30th!. The new restaurant, located at 5610 Hwy 69, Prescott Valley announced on their local Facebook page sharing the excitement that they will soon be open. In addition, Popeyes is...
Volcano, CAledger.news

VTC: Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

Back in late 2019, the Volcano Theatre Company discovered their entire amphitheatre stage and greenroom structure had to be demolished and rebuilt and the Save Our Stage 2020 Campaign was born. Thanks to many generous donors, enough funds were raised to enable the small community theatre to rebuild its performance space, and in time to open its Summer 2020 season, which was ultimately cancelled due to the pandemic. The newly rebuilt and unused amphitheatre remained sadly quiet for well over a year, but now, finally, the company was able to keep one of its "campaign promises" to have a private Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to which all the donors were personally invited. So, on Saturday, June 5th, 2021, in the presence of about 100 dedicated theatre lovers, the Volcano Theatre Company Board of Directors, together with General Contractor Gerry Elliott and Contractors Chuck Hagyard and Steve Bergendahl, officially re-opened the venue. President Kathleen Harmon personally thanked all three contractors for their hard work, Lowe's Hometown Heroes for their contributions, all the volunteers who came when called upon to dig ditches, shovel gravel, or do whatever was asked of them, and especially all the wonderful people whose donations made it all possible. A delicious tri tip sandwich dinner was provided by Sizemore's Country Store, everyone took a tour of the new green room and was given a commemorative "Save Our Stage 2020" cup with a dessert cookie tucked inside to take home.
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Toastiez Grand Opening June 16

Toastiez, a new restaurant on the first floor of the Greenville SMART Center, will have its grand opening Wednesday, June 16. Items on the agenda include grilled cheese sandwiches, gourmet sandwiches, soups and salads. Toastiez has been operating under a soft opening in recent weeks and is now ready to...
Dobson, NCMount Airy News

BSA Trucking holds grand opening

BSA Trucking held a grand opening for its new facility in Dobson last week. The firm, owned by Randy and Sandra Davis, is named for their three children — Blake, Scottie, and Amy, all of whom work at the company. The couple opened the firm in 1998 with a single...
Austin, TXculturemap.com

ATX Sliders Grand Opening

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. ATX Sliders, Austin's newest gourmet slider food truck, will host their Grand Opening celebration. The event will feature free samples, swag giveaways, a free beer ticket with every purchase, a raffle drawing for a $100 ATX sliders gift card, live local music, and cornhole games.
Jefferson, IAgreenecountynewsonline.com

Gravitate to hold grand opening Friday

A socially distanced ribbon cutting and grand opening party at Gravitate, 202 E. State St in Jefferson, will be held Friday, June 11, at 12 pm. Beverages and tours of the new coworking space will be provided. Gravitate is also offering free coworking Friday from 9 am to 5 pm....
LifestyleThe Evening Leader

Airport Set for Grand Opening Festivities

Coming up this Saturday, the Neil Armstrong Airport is planning on hosting an all-day event focusing on the grand opening of its new terminal. As the passion project of Kaden Brackman of the FFA and the work of Airport Manager Ted Bergstrom, the event has been in the planning phase for several years now, but it has finally become a reality with the upcoming opening of the new terminal. While there were some problems originally, most of have been smoothed over for the time being.
Workoutsdeltanewsweb.com

Grand Opening ~ Kinetic Training, LLC

Your Family Fitness Center is finally opening, we have a wide range of equipment intended to put your body through a variety of functional movements. Membership is 60$ per month with family and 24/7 access rates available at our website https://kinetic-training-llc.triib.com/signup/. We look forward to seeing you all, we are...
Stevensville, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Tasty Toucan to celebrate grand opening

STEVENSVILLE —The Tasty Toucan Ice Cream Parlor's grand opening, is scheduled for Saturday, June 12. This unique ice cream parlor opened quietly in October of 2020, but was unable to host a grand opening until now because of the pandemic. Owners Nick and Nikki Neboshynsky have set the date of Saturday, June 12, to finally hold the event at their location, 400 Love Point Road, in historic downtown Stevensville.
Harrison, ARharrisondaily.com

Planet Fitness celebrates grand opening

Planet Fitness representatives and local officials will formally celebrate the opening of its new club in Harrison, with a member appreciation event, ribbon-cutting ceremony, and check presentation on June 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. Planet Fitness’ selected nonprofit, Children’s Charity Ministry Thrift Store, will receive a $5,000 donation to help advance its mission to feed local children and support other programs. The all-day member appreciation event will include a raffle for a bike and TV, and the first 100 members into the club will receive a gift bag with Planet Fitness swag and coupons from local businesses.
Sacramento, CAcbslocal.com

Teen Center Grand Opening

The teen center is a non-profit by Xai Lor Foundation that will be opened to teens in Sacramento on weekends for fun and education. Ashley Williams was there for the grand opening!
New Ulm, MNknuj.net

German Park Amphitheater Grand opening

The German Park Amphitheater Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be Monday, June 7, 2021, at 6:00 pm in German Park. Celebrate the completion of Phase 1 of the German Park Amphitheater, presented by The Friends of German Park, the City of New Ulm, and over 200 donors to the project. The event will begin with appreciation words from dignitaries, the ceremonial ribbon cutting, and followed by performances from the New Ulm Municipal Band and the Concord Singers. The celebration is free and open to the public. All COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be followed. If the weather is inclement, the Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting will be rescheduled to the June 14 concert, and the Concord Singers performance will be at the Community Center 600 North German Street at 7:00 pm. The regular Monday Night Concert in the Park series, will continue weekly, through August 30.
Rexburg, IDbyuicomm.org

Meat and Potatoes grand opening

On May 22, noticeable energy disrupted the usually laid-back Saturday feel of Golden Beauty Drive in Rexburg. Wilcox Fresh, the family company that has been around since 1948, had its grand opening for its new store, Meat and Potatoes. Wilcox Fresh supplies fresh goods, including potatoes and onions, directly to...
Jefferson, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Grand Opening for Funky Zebra in Jefferson is Today

A new business is hosting a grand opening event today in Jefferson. The Funky Zebra Boutique offers women’s clothing, along with accessories, shoes and home decor. Owner Meghan Von Behren also co-owns Funky Zebra locations in Coralville and Okoboji and the Jefferson location is at 205 North Wilson Avenue, behind the former Angie’s Tea Garden on the downtown square.
Wausau, WIWDEZ 101.9 FM

Grand Opening Celebration Saturday for Wausau Dog Park

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — While the park itself has been open for a couple of weeks, its grand celebration is coming up. The Wausau 2 Hearts Dog Park will have its grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 5th from 10 a.m. to noon. The grand opening celebration will include raffle prizes, doggy treats provided by local businesses, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Mayor.