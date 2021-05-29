Now & Then Marketplace Grand Opening

Back in late 2019, the Volcano Theatre Company discovered their entire amphitheatre stage and greenroom structure had to be demolished and rebuilt and the Save Our Stage 2020 Campaign was born. Thanks to many generous donors, enough funds were raised to enable the small community theatre to rebuild its performance space, and in time to open its Summer 2020 season, which was ultimately cancelled due to the pandemic. The newly rebuilt and unused amphitheatre remained sadly quiet for well over a year, but now, finally, the company was able to keep one of its "campaign promises" to have a private Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to which all the donors were personally invited. So, on Saturday, June 5th, 2021, in the presence of about 100 dedicated theatre lovers, the Volcano Theatre Company Board of Directors, together with General Contractor Gerry Elliott and Contractors Chuck Hagyard and Steve Bergendahl, officially re-opened the venue. President Kathleen Harmon personally thanked all three contractors for their hard work, Lowe's Hometown Heroes for their contributions, all the volunteers who came when called upon to dig ditches, shovel gravel, or do whatever was asked of them, and especially all the wonderful people whose donations made it all possible. A delicious tri tip sandwich dinner was provided by Sizemore's Country Store, everyone took a tour of the new green room and was given a commemorative "Save Our Stage 2020" cup with a dessert cookie tucked inside to take home.