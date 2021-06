Three women on an inflatable raft off the coast of Florida experienced an interaction they’ll never forget after several hammerhead sharks circled them.Lacey Faciane, Casie Thompson and Qyuston Eubanks were on a raft relaxing near Sand Beach in Pensacola, Florida, when they noticed several sharks circling.“One boater would yell shark and then the next group would yell shark, and that’s just kind of how it was. And so by the time they got to us, they were right up on us,” Ms Faciane told WALA.Other beachgoers started to evacuate the ocean for the beach, including the three women’s children, but...