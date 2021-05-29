Cancel
USDC Creator, Circle Signs $440 Million Investments

investing.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSDC Creator, Circle Signs $440 Million Investments. Circle successfully raised $440 million from an array of private equity, institutional and strategic investors. Bitmain, Dapper Labs and Blockchain.com are some of the crypto networks that also earn huge investments. Circle, the company behind the creation of USDC, successfully raised $440 million....

finovate.com

SmartAsset Secures Unicorn Status with $110 Million Investment

SmartAsset, a fintech that helps individuals connect with qualified financial advisors and improve their overall financial health, announced a major fundraising this week. The company secured a $110 million investment in a Series D round led by TTV Capital that takes SmartAsset’s valuation to more than $1 billion. “Our mission...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Signing Of MoU With The Public Investment Fund

TOKYO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") has signed a memorandum of understanding (the "MoU") with the Public Investment Fund ("PIF") regarding the exploration of investment opportunities in the development efforts of global entertainment content such as games undertaken by the Company's group. The...
SoftwareUS News and World Report

Software Startup Sprinklr Shares Fall in NYSE Debut, Valued at $3.7 Billion

(Reuters) -Shares of Sprinklr Inc, which counts Microsoft Corp and Verizon Communications Inc as customers, fell nearly 9% in their U.S. stock market debut on Wednesday, valuing the software startup at about $3.7 billion. The New York-based company, backed by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, raised $266 million in...
Businessbizjournals

Renewal Workshop closes $6 million investment round

The Renewal Workshop on Wednesday announced the close of a $6 million investment round. The Cascade Locks-based company helps apparel companies reuse and resell clothing. Its clients include the North Face and Tommy Hilfiger. Co-founder and CEO Nicole Bassett was a 2021 Business Journal Executive of the Year. In a...
Businesslatinfinance.com

Lightrock leads funding for Konfío

Mexican financial technology firm Konfío said it raised $125 million in a Series E financing round led by Lightrock, a private equity firm backed by the principality of Liechtenstein. Lightrock led six other investors in the round, including Softbank, Vostok Emerging Finance (VEF), Kaszek Ventures, QED Investors and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). US investment management firm Tarsadia Capital joined as a first-time investor, Konfío said in a statement on Tuesday. Japan's Softbank l.
Businesscryptovibes.com

Blockchain Capital Unleashes $300M Investment Fund Backed By Visa And PayPal

Blockchain Capital, a venture capital firm, has announced its new $300 million fund to support the creating of blockchain technology and the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The fund, dubbed Fund V, was backed by the payment giants Visa and PayPal and strategic investors, major university endowments, and pension funds. Since it was...
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth […]
Marketscybersecdn.com

Illumio Raises $225 Million at $2.75 Billion Valuation

Zero trust segmentation solutions provider Illumio on Thursday announced that it has raised $225 million in a Series F funding round, which brings the total raised by the company to more than $550 million. The latest funding round was led by private equity firm Thoma Bravo and it values Illumio...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Bioasis Technologies Enters Into Convertible Security Funding Agreement For Institutional Investment Of Up To C$10 Million

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioasis Technologies Inc. (" Bioasis" or the " Company") (TSX.V:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB 3 TM platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a convertible security funding agreement dated June 22, 2021 (the " Agreement") with Lind Global Macro Fund, LP, an entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York-based institutional investment management firm (together, " Lind"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Bioasis may issue to Lind convertible securities in the principal amount of up to C$10,000,000, with such proceeds being used for general working capital.
Businesscioreview.com

Khosla Leads $11 Million Series A Investment in Lexion

With funding, Lexion doubles its mission to simplify the lives of best-in-class automation and AI legal teams. FREMONT, CA: Lexion, an artificial intelligence-powered contract management system, announces an oversubscribed $11 million Series A round led by Khosla Ventures and Madrona Venture Group, and Wilson Sonsini, bringing the total investment to $15.2 million. Kanu Gulati of Khosla Ventures will join the Lexion board of directors. The Seattle-based company intends to use the funds to scale its go-to-market functions, accelerate AI and product innovation, and expand its team, all to provide a simple contract lifecycle management system (CLMs) that works.
Businesscoinjournal.net

Blockchain Capital closes funding capped at $300 million

San Francisco-based venture capital company Blockchain Capital has concluded its fifth fundraising. Blockchain Capital has secured $300 million from ‘Fund V’ led by money transfer and payment service provider PayPal and global payments technology company Visa. The round announced in a release issued yesterday was oversubscribed at the $300 million hard cap. The company’s fund V LP attracted a lot of investment, according to the release.
Stockswealthx.com

Ethereum Creator Loses Over $400 Million As Crypto Market Collapses

Vitalik Buterin, co-creator of the world’s second most-valuable blockchain Ethereum, has taken a major hit to his net worth after the price of ether (ETH) dipped below $2,000 earlier on Monday. As of 3:15 p.m. ET, ETH is trading at $1,938 according to Messari, down by more than 50 percent...
Economyphilanthropynewsdigest.org

$90 million committed to diversify alternative investment industry

Alternative investment firms Apollo Global Management, Ares Management, and Oaktree Capital Management have announced a ten-year, $90 million initiative aimed at diversifying the industry by supporting students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) who are interested in finance. With the goal of providing pathways into careers in alternative investing,...
Marketsinvesting.com

FCA estimates 2.3 million Brits are invested in crypto

Investing.com – The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has published a consumer research paper into cryptocurrencies which estimates a total of 2.3mln Britons hold cryptocurrency in some form, with the median holding up from £260 to £300. The regulator said attitudes towards cryptocurrencies have shifted; as cryptocurrencies appear to have become...
Arden, NCbiltmorebeacon.com

Asia Capital to Invest $40 Million in Arden Housing

Asia Capital Real Estate (ACRE), a global real estate private equity firm announced a $104 million, multi-loan deal that includes a $40 million investment to North Carolina-based Madison Capital Group for its Class A, 232-unit Burton Hills apartment community in Arden. The Arden property is one of three included in...
Businessfinextra.com

Nymbus Cuso banks $5 million investment

NYMBUS, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, today announced the closing of a new round of financing led by the Curql Fund. The $5 million investment will be used towards Nymbus CUSO and accelerate a shared commitment to breakthrough technology for ensuring continued growth and stability for the credit union community.
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Circle Pharma Raises $66 Million in Series C Financing

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Circle Pharma, Inc., a macrocycle drug discovery and development company focused on intractable cancer targets, today announced that it has raised $66 million in an oversubscribed Series C financing. The financing was co-led by The Column Group and Nextech Invest. All investors from the prior...
Businessfinextra.com

Sequoia makes €15 million investment in Pennylane

French fintech startup Pennylane has secured €15 million in funding to grow its array of bookeeping and financial management tools. The Pennylane platform enables small business owners to view all of their real-time financial data in a single place. Founded just last year, the startup has generated a $2.4 million...
Lotterybaltimoregaylife.com

Founder 2dehands.be invests millions in TicketSwap – Companies

It is the first time TicketSwap has received funds from an outside investor. With the money, the platform wants to expand to other countries, such as Germany and Sweden, and improve the quality of service. The company also plans to open offices in France and the United Kingdom. TicketSwap is already active in Belgium.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Foxconn Invests $36 Million in EV Partnership With Gigasolar

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn said a subsidiary has invested T$995.2 million ($36 million) in Gigasolar Materials Corp to develop electric vehicle (EV) battery materials. Foxconn, Apple's main iPhone maker, said the investment via a private placement through a Taiwan-based subsidiary will make it the second-largest shareholder in Gigasolar, known...