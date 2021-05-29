Cancel
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMLOOPS, British Colombia -- The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school - one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

