More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged Monday more support for indigenous communities, including to expand excavations at old boarding schools across Canada after remains of 215 indigenous children were discovered at one location. "As a dad, I can't imagine what it would feel like to have my kids taken away from me," Trudeau told a news conference. "And as prime minister, I am appalled by the shameful policy that stole indigenous children from their communities." "Think of their communities that never saw them again. Think of their hopes, their dreams, their potential, of all they would have accomplished, all they would have become," he said. "All of that was taken away." Trudeau said he would speak with his ministers in the afternoon to shore up "next and further things we need to do to support (residential school) survivors and the community."