Strangely enough, the nostalgic autobiography of an Oak Ridge Boy provides a cutting-edge look at what’s going on right this second in the music world. William Lee Golden recently published “Behind the Beard,” a memoir of his life from his childhood in Brewton, Ala., through the long grind leading to the Oak Ridge Boys’ breakthrough to big-time success, a series of divorces, his split from the band and eventual reunion, and his development of a family musical enterprise with The Goldens.