Texas State

xQc brushes off more complaints about Twitch gambling streams amid controversy

 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFelix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has shunned critics after a Twitter thread criticizing his move towards gambling streams gained lots of traction. With controversy around the hot tub meta having started to die down, a new dubious streaming trend is causing alarm, as gambling streams are becoming increasingly popular on Twitch. The...

Video Games

xQc takes over Far Cry 6 show at E3 with hilarious Twitch messages

Ubisoft provided the first big surprise of E3 2021 with Avatar: Frontier of Pandora’s big reveal, but Twitch star Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel arguably stole the show with his hilarious watchalong antics during the Far Cry 6 slot. The Canadian streamer is a regular viewer when it comes to big industry...
Video Games

Warzone hacker openly uses cheats while streaming on Twitch

A Warzone hacker was found cheating online while streaming to an audience on Twitch, seemingly not caring about the damage they are doing to the developers’ work and the community. Raven Software is constantly combatting the hackers their game holds, even attempting “hardware bans” to those who cheat. With the...
Gambling

Twitch’s Biggest Gambling Streamers

The most popular online streaming platform has had a long history of big names in gambling – whilst a few years ago much of the focus had been around things like case and pack openings for the big names in Counter-Strike and FIFA, but there has been a shift recently with a bigger focus on slots and other online casino games as the most popular – there has been an uptick for real sport betting and gambling options too as some streamers have promoted things like horse racing sign up bonus or football betting options in the past, however these are much less common. Whilst for now there’s little ruleset or regulation around the streaming of online gambling, it may be coming in fast as growing pressure is calling for change following other recent changes to other categories too – so who are the best streamers to watch in the gambling category?
Video Games

xQc and LIRIK risk Twitch bans by costreaming Nintendo E3 event

Twitch mega stars Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Saqib ‘LIRIK’ Zahid defied orders against co-streaming Nintendo’s E3 Direct presentation, despite acknowledging the risks of a potential ban. On June 15, Nintendo’s main Japanese account posted a bizarre message instructing content creators to “refrain from mirror distribution of Nintendo Direct video and...
Video Games
Vice

Nintendo Policy on E3 Direct Streaming Throws Twitch Into Chaos

Last night Nintendo of Japan tweeted that streamers are not allowed to co-stream or talk over today's Nintendo Direct. Hundreds of people were doing it anyway. Nintendo's tweet went out very late last night, and was only on their Japanese language account. According to Google Translate, the tweet asks that streamers "please refrain from mirror distribution of Nintendo Direct video and audio during live distribution of Nintendo Direct."
Behind Viral Videos
GAMINGbible

Move Over Hot Tub Streams, Twitch Has A New Obsession

Following the fiasco of the hot tub meta, Twitch has found a new fixation: ASMR streams where the streamer licks the microphone while wearing trendy TikTok leggings. Throughout the month of May, the hot tub meta presided over the platform, as streamers dressed in swimwear and sitting in paddling pools were at the top of the pile in the Just Chatting category. As well as offering a casual chat with their audience, these content creators would play games like Mario Kart 8 and complete challenges once they'd surpassed a certain number of subscribers. The majority of the people engaging with this trend were women, and as their popularity climbed and climbed on the front page of Twitch, more and more people weighed in with their opinion on these performances. Valorant streamer Félix "xqcow" Lengyel called the meta "trash" and "the most pathetic thing we've seen on Twitch in forever," whereas others have identified the double standard that's being displayed by detractors. "We live in a world where it's okay for men to sexualize women in media all the time. The minute a woman owns her own sexuality it's somehow...*gasp* immoral!" saidstreamer and cosplayer Hillary "Pokket" Nicole.
Orlando, FL

Can streaming pay? Musicians pin fresh hopes on Twitch

Each weekday at 8:30 a.m., after getting his twin 2-year-olds dressed, fed and set up with their nanny, Matthew Heafy decamps to an unoccupied bedroom in his home in Orlando, Florida, and flicks on three computers, three cameras and a battery of guitar equipment in preparation for his morning livestream shredfest.
Behind Viral Videos

Twitch Bans Amouranth, Indiefoxx, and More Over Controversial "ASMR Meta"

Twitch has banned Amouranth, Indiefoxx, ExoHydraX, and more over recent ASMR streams. At the moment of publishing, Twitch has not confirmed this is the reason behind the ban spree, but given who the targets are and that all of the bannings came at once, suggests it's for said streamer's participation in the new "ASMR TikTok Leggings Yoga Meta," more often referred to as the "ASMR Meta."
TV & Videos

Twitch With New New Streaming Record and Scandals in the Background

Twitch set another record in May in the number of watched hours of streams. The platform grows in strength despite the controversies surrounding its functioning. Twitch set its fourth viewership record this year with 2.3 billion hours watched;. The podium of the most popular stream categories included: "Just Chatting", GTA...
Behind Viral Videos

CodeMiko roasts Ninja’s Twitch streaming career with hilarious jab

While playing Fortnite with Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, CodeMiko took a hilarious and subtle jab at his streaming career, leaving him utterly lost for words. CodeMiko has become one of the most popular VTubers on the internet, and definitely on Twitch. You’ll most often find her in the Just Chatting section of the platform, but occasionally she’ll drop into some casual games too.
Mental Health

Seagull explains how he overcame depression during Twitch streaming break

Retired Overwatch League pro and Twitch streamer Brandon ‘Seagull’ Larned returned to streaming last week after nearly half a year off, and explained how he combatted depression during his break. Back in January 2021, Seagull announced an indefinite hiatus from Twitch, citing burnout and depression as the primary culprits behind...
Video Games

Watch Xbox, Ubisoft, and more with Polygon on Twitch

E3 is back, and with it are our showcase Twitch streams! The Polygon video team will be watching the press conferences from Xbox, Ubisoft, Devolver Digital, Gearbox, and Nintendo on our Twitch channel, and you’re invited. Here’s our schedule:. FRIDAY, JUNE 11:. Resident Evil Village, 3 p.m. EDT. No, it’s...
Video Games

Twitch cancels airing of Nintendo Direct after Nintendo bans co-streaming

Twitch, the most popular livestreaming platform for video gaming content, has announced that they are canceling their airing of Nintendo Direct on their official channel, after Nintendo said creators could not co-stream the event. Co-streaming is a very common way for streamers to watch events alongside their viewers, particularly around...
Video Games

Answering Your Twitch Stream Questions | CheckpointXP: On Demand

James, Robbie, and Weirdbeard answer a question from a listener who doesn’t want to become the “stream mom” who has to deal with problematic viewers. Listen to the full show by subscribing to CheckpointXP: On Demand Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts,Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts.