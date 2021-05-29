Asmongold calls on Twitch streamers to challenge “ridiculous” DMCA laws after new wave of strikes

Following an unexpected warning from Twitch, "Overwatch," "Apex Legends," and variety streamer Mushu is speaking out against a double standard on the platform. While other streamers are able to share some forms of sexual content on their channels, Mushu recently received an email informing her that a "booty" emote shared on her channel had been removed and banned. On June 17, Mushu tweeted a photo of the disciplinary email alongside a photo of Twitch streamer Amouranth angling her tightly-clad bottom to the camera and licking a microphone suggestively. The accompanying caption from Mushu read, "A story in 2 parts. Like I don't give a damn what you stream, but HAVE THE SAME RULES FOR EVERYONE."