Asmongold calls on Twitch streamers to challenge “ridiculous” DMCA laws after new wave of strikes

dexerto.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoW Twitch streamer and OTK co-founder Asmongold has called on fellow streamers to come together and change DMCA legislation amid fears over future bans and strikes. Twitch and DMCA go together about as well as oil and water. Under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of 1998, streamers are not able to broadcast licensed music without risking a strike, as allowing the music to be streamed could see legal action be taken against the platform by record labels.

www.dexerto.com
