Ridgefield, WA

Ridgefield School District receives donation from Cowlitz Tribe

By The Columbian Published:
Columbian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDGEFIELD — The Ridgefield School District received a check for more than $106,000 from the Cowlitz Tribe. The check, given “in lieu of taxes,” was presented to the district by tribe Chairman Philip Harju at a recent board of directors meeting. The funds will help the district expand access to learning opportunities and programming. “It is my distinct pleasure to present this voluntary payment in lieu of taxes to the Ridgefield School District,” Harju said, according to a news release. “We appreciate the strong partnerships we have built with our neighboring school districts and communities. This donation represents a promise made to the Ridgefield community that the Cowlitz Tribe is going to keep.” “We are grateful for this donation and the Cowlitz Tribe’s ongoing generosity,” said Superintendent Nathan McCann. “We are proud of the strong community partnerships that have been built over the years, and it is immensely gratifying to have neighbors who see the value in supporting the students and staff of the Ridgefield community.”

