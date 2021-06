Modern Warfare has been out for almost two years, and after continuous updates, the game takes up a huge amount of space. Here’s why Modern Warfare’s file size is so huge. Modern Warfare started life with a massive 175GB requirement to store on drives, making it one of the biggest games ever. While fans assumed that Infinity Ward would work to greatly reduce this number, continuous updates have pushed it higher and higher, and despite their best efforts, it still takes requires the same space as it did at launch.