Carroll County, IA

Carroll Supervisors Will Revisit Space Analysis Proposals At Tuesday’s Meeting

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking a week to review eight Request for Proposals (RFPs) received for conducting a space analysis at the Carroll County Courthouse, the Board of Supervisors will revisit the topic at their next meeting on Tuesday, June 1. Last week, copies of the RFPs were presented to each supervisor so they could take time to read the proposal before coming back to compare them. The space analysis is the first step in working toward optimizing department layouts within the courthouse once the Sheriff’s Office and jail are moved to the new addition. Other items included on Tuesday’s agenda are a return to the discussion on the county’s phone system and a 28E agreement with Crawford County as a well as a contract and procurement of technical services from Region XII Council of Governments in regard to the Carroll County Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) down payment assistance program. The board will also set a public hearing for tax sale certificate assignment. They will convene at 9 a.m. in the lower-level meeting room at the Carroll County Courthouse. This will also be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel, a link to which is included below. Those wishing to make comments or ask questions on agenda items prior to the meeting can do so by emailing supervisors@carrollcountyiowa.org.

