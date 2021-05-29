Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Eastern US to face severe thunderstorm and flooding threats for Memorial Day weekend

By Julia Musto
msn.com
 16 days ago

Much of the Eastern U.S. is in for a soggy Memorial Day weekend, with below-average temperatures sweeping the Central and Eastern states. Severe weather conditions will extend over the Plains and East Coast, bringing additional thunderstorms and showers to the regions, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms and...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Severe Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Coastal Flooding#Eastern Us#Coastal Flood Watches#Northeast#Severe Weather Conditions#Flash Flooding#Drier Memorial Day#East Coast#Eastern States#Eastern Colorado#Showers#Heavy Rain#Damaging Winds#Tornadoes#Southern Plains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-14 21:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-14 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Garfield County in northeastern Montana Southeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 925 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Flatwillow, or 16 miles southeast of Winnett, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Flatwillow, Mosby, Petrolia Lake and Cat Creek. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jones, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-13 23:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-14 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jones; Lyman The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jones County in central South Dakota West central Lyman County in central South Dakota * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Draper, or 13 miles east of Murdo, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Jones and west central Lyman Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-14 20:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-14 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Garfield County in northeastern Montana Southeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 825 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Flatwillow, or near Winnett, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winnett, Flatwillow, Mosby, Petrolia Lake and Cat Creek. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-14 22:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-15 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of DC...Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria and Fairfax. * Until 2 AM EDT Tuesday * Thunderstorms with intense rainfall will cause rainfall amounts around 1-2 inches in localized areas within an hour. * Heavy rain in short periods of time will cause the potential for streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks as well as the potential for flash flooding in urban areas.
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-14 21:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-14 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Loudoun The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Montgomery County in central Maryland Southeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia Northwestern Fairfax County in northern Virginia * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 955 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Broadlands, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Rockville, Reston, South Riding, Herndon, Vienna, Broadlands, Lansdowne, Lowes Island, Brambleton, Pimmit Hills, Dulles International Airport, Potomac, Ashburn, Oakton, Sterling, North Potomac, Tysons Corner, Wolf Trap, Great Falls and Merrifield. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Barbour County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barbour by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-14 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-14 19:54:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN TAYLOR...NORTHWESTERN BARBOUR AND NORTHEASTERN HARRISON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northern and northeastern West Virginia.
Camden County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Camden by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-14 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-15 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Camden FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT TUESDAY FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN, SOUTHEASTERN DELAWARE, AND SOUTHWESTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 1049 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate that thunderstorms produced between 2 and 3 inches of rain in the warned area. While the heavy rain has ended, flooding continues. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses. Some locations that are experiencing flooding include Philadelphia, Camden and surrounding communities. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 9 and 26. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 342 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey near mile marker 3. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 5 and 6. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-14 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-15 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: District of Columbia The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The District of Columbia Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Central Prince Georges County in central Maryland Arlington County in northern Virginia Fairfax County in northern Virginia Prince William County in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia The City of Manassas in northern Virginia The City of Manassas Park in northern Virginia * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 1049 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Centreville... Rockville Bethesda... Reston Bowie... Annandale Clinton... Springfield College Park... South Riding Fort Washington... Herndon Greenbelt... Fairfax Langley Park... Beltsville Fort Hunt... Vienna FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Harrison County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-14 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harrison; Taylor THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN TAYLOR...NORTHWESTERN BARBOUR AND NORTHEASTERN HARRISON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northern and northeastern West Virginia.
Philadelphia, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Delaware, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-14 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-15 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Delaware; Philadelphia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT TUESDAY FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN, SOUTHEASTERN DELAWARE, AND SOUTHWESTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 1049 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate that thunderstorms produced between 2 and 3 inches of rain in the warned area. While the heavy rain has ended, flooding continues. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses. Some locations that are experiencing flooding include Philadelphia, Camden and surrounding communities. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 9 and 26. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 342 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey near mile marker 3. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 5 and 6. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Philadelphia, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Delaware, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-14 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-15 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Delaware; Philadelphia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT TUESDAY FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN, SOUTHEASTERN DELAWARE, AND SOUTHWESTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 1049 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate that thunderstorms produced between 2 and 3 inches of rain in the warned area. While the heavy rain has ended, flooding continues. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses. Some locations that are experiencing flooding include Philadelphia, Camden and surrounding communities. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 9 and 26. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 342 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey near mile marker 3. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 5 and 6. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-14 11:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-14 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heed all fire restrictions and use extra caution with any ignition sources. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest .Breezy afternoons combined with very low RH and very dry fuels will result in near-critical to critical fire weather conditions for parts of southern Nevada and southeastern California through Tuesday evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING and on tuesday from 11 am to 9 pm pdt FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN INYO FOREST, OWENS VALLEY, DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT today and Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226 and 227. * TIMING...The combination of strong winds and low RH can be expected during the afternoon and early evening hours each afternoon today through Tuesday. * WIND...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Falling to 4 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Kentucky StateWTVQ

Severe thunderstorms cause damage across Central and Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Strong and severe thunderstorms produced strong winds that took down many trees across Central and Eastern Kentucky. After a week of daily heavy downs pours the ground was soft and coupled with strong winds, it helped knock over trees. The National Weather Service reported trees blocking roads and falling on power lines.