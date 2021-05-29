Eastern US to face severe thunderstorm and flooding threats for Memorial Day weekend

Effective: 2021-06-14 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-15 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: District of Columbia The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The District of Columbia Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Central Prince Georges County in central Maryland Arlington County in northern Virginia Fairfax County in northern Virginia Prince William County in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia The City of Manassas in northern Virginia The City of Manassas Park in northern Virginia * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 1049 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Centreville... Rockville Bethesda... Reston Bowie... Annandale Clinton... Springfield College Park... South Riding Fort Washington... Herndon Greenbelt... Fairfax Langley Park... Beltsville Fort Hunt... Vienna FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR