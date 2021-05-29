Incredible Voyage: John Theydon’s ‘Stingray’ Novels

I first heard of Ruth Moore through a bumper sticker. In retrospect, this unusual occurrence reflects not only of Moore’s literary icon status in Maine, but also the state’s vibrant literary culture, which manages to exist, and indeed thrive, in a magical space – the “Maine of the Mind,” as writer and artist Stephen Petroff has called it – outside the Vacationland Matrix. The “I Read Ruth Moore” bumper stickers began to appear around New England in the late 20th century, courtesy of visionary poet Gary Lawless and his Blackberry Books. Some 50 years after the publication in the 1940s of Moore’s first novels, set among the Maine islands of her childhood, Lawless was responsible for Moore’s second wave.