Incredible Voyage: John Theydon’s ‘Stingray’ Novels
❉ Fred MacNamara on two spirited ’60s extensions of Stingray’s world into pulp novels!. “Theydon’s pair of Stingray novels remain mostly exhilarating reads thanks to the way in which Theydon treats the oceans like an outer space wilderness, populated by surreal underwater phenomena and creatures beyond human understanding. He succeeds in drawing you into these worlds, where it feels like anything really could happen in the next half hour”wearecult.rocks