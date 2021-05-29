Indiana Pacers: Analyzing B/R’s intriguing trade idea around Domantas Sabonis

Indiana Pacers, Domantas Sabonis - Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports. Even though the season is far from over and the league is currently in the heat of competitive playoff basketball, the offseason is something that all teams have in mind, contenders or not. And with the upcoming summer’s crop of free agents shaping up to be relatively weak, reeling franchises, such as the Indiana Pacers, may instead focus their big guns on the trade market.