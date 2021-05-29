Pursue Your Next Calling with 20 Percent off Shaw Academy Online Courses

Whether you’re continuing your education or embarking on a new adventure, Shaw Academy can be a great place to start sinking your teeth into the world of e-learning through certified online courses. Featuring lessons in everything from coding to fashion to creative writing, and even business administration specializations, the service is university certified and globally recognized by the International Accreditation Organization (IAO), International Council of Specialized Online Certifications (ICSOC), and the CPD Certification Service.