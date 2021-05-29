Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksville, TN

Pursue Your Next Calling with 20 Percent off Shaw Academy Online Courses

By Entrepreneur Deals
New Haven Register
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re continuing your education or embarking on a new adventure, Shaw Academy can be a great place to start sinking your teeth into the world of e-learning through certified online courses. Featuring lessons in everything from coding to fashion to creative writing, and even business administration specializations, the service is university certified and globally recognized by the International Accreditation Organization (IAO), International Council of Specialized Online Certifications (ICSOC), and the CPD Certification Service.

www.nhregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#University Education#Online Education#Online Students#Shaw University#Icsoc#Certified Online Courses#Shaw Users#E Learning#Live Educators#Traditional Schooling#In House Experts#Lifetime Access#Tenn#Calling#Business Administration#Iao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Creative Writing
News Break
Fashion
Related
Tennessee StateJohnson City Press

Three from ETSU Rehabilitative Sciences Dietetics Program receive state honors

Two faculty members and a student from the East Tennessee State University Department of Rehabilitative Sciences Dietetics Program have received honors from the Tennessee Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, state affiliate for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. • Dr. Whitney Bignell, assistant professor of Rehabilitative Sciences, was recognized as...
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

Renaissance Child camps offered this summer at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development invites children and youth to participate in its 2021 Renaissance Child Camps, scheduled for June 7-July 31. For the 19th year, these one-week camps will offer a variety of educational, hands-on and interactive opportunities for participants in first grade...