How To Make a Tissue Paper Birthday Number

One of my favorite foods to eat are deviled eggs. I have no rhyme or reason as to why I like them. I just think they taste good. My grandma makes them every Easter, but during this past school year I decided I need them more often then once a year. My grandma came to my house on Halloween to help me make them, but I ended up doing other tasks while she made them. Tonight I decided to make them myself and I am going to tell how.