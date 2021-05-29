How To Make a Tissue Paper Birthday Number

Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Cushiony Toilet Paper is soft, 3x thicker, and 3x more absorbent than the leading national value brand*. ComfortCare Cushiony bath tissue is uniquely designed with a soft, cushiony CleaningRipples Texture that removes more at once per sheet with ultimate comfort. This pack contains 24 family mega rolls with 325 sheets per roll. Made with water & renewable, plant-based fibers, it’s biodegradable, clog-safe, septic-safe, and sewer-safe. Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare toilet tissue is a premium soft, 2-layer bath tissue that contains no harsh ingredients. Pair soft ComfortCare toilet paper with Cottonelle Flushable Wipes for a Refreshing Clean – hypoallergenic and 100% flushable. Cottonelle toilet paper is sourced from responsibly managed forests. Stock up and save by ordering Cottonelle ComfortCare toilet paper in bulk. Packaging may vary from images shown. *Scott 1000.