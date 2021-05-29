Manchester City vs Chelsea - Champions League final LIVE: Showtime in Porto for all-English clash as Pep Guardiola looks to win trophy for first time in City's history... but Thomas Tuchel's resurgent Blues stand in their way
Manchester City and Chelsea face off against each other in the all-English Champions League final this evening. Around 16,500 spectators will flock to the Estadio do Dragao in Porto for the mouth-watering clash - and City will hope to put on a show by lifting the infamous trophy for the very first time in their history.www.chatsports.com