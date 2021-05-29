Drama at Main Beach
The first day that felt like summer in the Hamptons was May 14. The temperatures had been in the 40s the prior week. Now, suddenly, it was 70 degrees. Exhilarated, I got in my car and, drove into town, did a few chores and then headed down to Main Beach to watch the scene there and eat a sandwich I’d bought at the Golden Pear Cafe. At the beach, there’s a group of seven parking spaces side by side facing the ocean at the road’s end. In-season, beachgoers get picked up or dropped off there. Parking’s free for 15 minutes. Out of season, one can have a sandwich, read the paper or contemplate the universe. Nobody bothers you. I wondered what it would be on this warm day. Winter or summer?www.danspapers.com