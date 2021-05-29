How football's meanest defences have put Man City and Chelsea on the cusp of glory: English giants have shipped just FOUR goals each and kept EIGHT clean sheets in 12 Champions League games... and they have unlikely centre back pairings to thank!
The wait is almost over as Manchester City and Chelsea get ready to battle it out for Europe's most prestigious prize. City overcame Paris Saint-Germain to book their place in their first ever Champions League final while Chelsea saw off Real Madrid in the search for their second crown in Europe's elite competition.www.chatsports.com