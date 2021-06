Martin Odegaard’s permanent move to Arsenal looks to have a number of obstacles in the way despite the player being reportedly keen on a transfer. Odegaard was added to the Gunners’ squad in January on a loan deal until the summer, with Mikel Arteta looking for more guile in his side. And the Real Madrid man has been a hit in north London, making 18 appearances, scoring twice. That has led to a report from Football.London suggesting Odegaard has told those close to him that he’d like to stay with Arsenal this summer.