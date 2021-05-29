Nebraska troopers team up with Iowa, SD for Memorial Day
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol, and South Dakota Highway Patrol will be working together in the tri-state region during Memorial Day Weekend. “We’ve developed great relationships with our law enforcement partners in our neighboring states,” said Captain Dain Hicks, Commander of Troop B, which covers northeast Nebraska. “This effort is a continuation of that partnership to encourage and maintain safe travel conditions for motorists in all three states.”northplattepost.com