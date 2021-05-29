Letter | Women’s sports need to be just for … women
After breaking seven World Records and winning a 1964 Olympic Silver, there were no athletic college scholarships for me. Fifty years later, hard work, and Title IX made women scholarships a reality. The recent inclusion of transgender people competing in women's events is an immense step backward. World class athletes who have competed since childhood through age group competitions know the difference in proficiency between boys and girls; men and women. Recent science has proven bone/muscular densities are higher in men, including trans women. Trans women in women's sports is unfair. Hundreds of high school boys beat world class women.